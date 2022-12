Not Available

When a volcanic ash cloud engulfs Belfast City 12-year-old Zoran finds himself trapped at home with his elderly neighbor. But this ash cloud is like no other – it carries a virulent contagion that transforms those exposed into feral, black-oozing monstrosities. With the outside world fast descending into chaos and his neighbor beginning to succumb to the virus, Zoran will soon discover that when the ash descends there are no safe havens.