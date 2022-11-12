Safe Landings

Not Available

Based on the Novel by Best-Selling Author Kay Brandt! In the aftermath of a tragic plane crash, survivors Elaine (Brenda James) and Jessica (August Ames) fall into an inescapable love affair with each other. A secret bond between them spirals their passionate sexual relationships skyward. But Elaine is a married woman, and before the crash, Jessica was on the verge of getting engaged. Will their emotional and lust-filled need for each other prove more powerful than the vows and promises made to their men? Their fated affair brings them to the edge of losing their relationships, and the two women must face a life-changing decision to stay together or part ways forever.