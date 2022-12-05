Safranbolu'da zaman

Not Available

In 1976, Suha Arin was a tutor at the faculty of Social Sciences of Ankara University at the Press and Publishing Department (today's Communication Faculty). Like many of his films, the documentary "Safranbolu: Reflections of Time" was filmed with the help of a group of enthusiastic students. Safranbolu presents some of the few surviving examples of striking traditional Turkish architecture. The beauty of houses as well as the negative impacts of the passage of time are reflected in the documentary "Safranbolu: Reflections of Time" one of the aims of the film was to raise public awareness of the need for protection for culture and nature.