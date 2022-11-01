Not Available

Recorded and filmed during the 30th anniversary tour of the Canadian rock flagship Saga, Contact: Live In Munich is also a document of the end of an era. Singer and co-founder Michael Sadler left the band after the tour to reserve and spend more time with his family and new born son. Another reason why the sold out show in Munich turned into an emotional musical highlight for both the band and the audience. Once again Saga lead the listeners through all the milestones of their highly successful career, combined with material from the last studio album 10,000 Days . Available as a 2CD audio set, 2DVD in digipak or as a Limited Edition with double DVD and double CD in high class packaging. Bonus DVD contains a documentary, photo gallery and 6 tracks from the live show in Mannheim, recorded by Underground TV.