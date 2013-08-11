2013

SAGA: Curse of the Shadow

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 11th, 2013

Studio

Arrowstorm Entertainment

A secret cabal, The Shadow, works to bring about the return of Goth Azul - the Undead God - in the rich world of SAGA, populated by elves, orcs, dwarves and dragons. A ruthless elven bounty huntress (Nemyt) shoots down the dragon ridden by the fugitive orc shaman, Fangtor Bloodmoon. When Fangtor refuses to surrender quietly, the huntress must battle for her own life against the dangerous villain, and comes away with more than just his head.

Cast

Danielle ChuchranNemyt
Richard McWilliamsKeltus
Paul D. HuntKullimon
James C. MorrisGyarmuck / Maggut
Eve MauroTarsa
Danny JamesDrennon

