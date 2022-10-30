SAGA - Spin It Again (Live In Munich)

Not Available

Spin It Again - Live in Munich, captures the final night of the 2012 successful sold-out tour by the Canadian band in Germany. Saga’s historical singer Michael Sadler surprised everybody joining the band back just a few days before the recording took place. The magic was all of a sudden back. Saga charted in the German top 10 and the band sold out nearly 20 concerts in Germany and brought its music in cities and countries where they had never been before. 2012 and 2013 have been very intense years for Saga. The joy of the original band together again, the warmth of the audience, the critical acclaim had to live together with hard moments on the road and private tragedies... Spin it Again, recorded and filmed in Munich, historically a second home for the Canadian prog rockers, features recent songs and all the Saga classics. Two hours of prog and melodic hard rock at its best.