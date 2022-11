Not Available

Sagalakala Vallavan is a 1982 released Tamil-language Indian feature film directed by SP. Muthuraman, starring Kamal Haasan, Ambika, Raveendran, Y. G. Mahendran, Thengai Srinivasan, Silk Smitha and V. K. Ramasamy. The film was a Sensational hit and remains as Kamal Haasan's Cult Entertainer of all time.