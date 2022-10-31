Not Available

Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

An underworld don who operates internationally, Sagar Alias Jacky had to deal with the likes of Naina (Suman) and Goa based Rozario brothers who want to do away with Sagar. But each time Sagar with his fearlessness and brilliance in plotting, outplays them. The film starts off very interestingly when Indhu(Shobhana), the daughter of the state chief minister (Nedumudi Venu) calls Sagar to save her husband Manu (Manoj K Jayan) from the clutches of Rozario brothers.

Cast

BhavanaArati Menon
Manoj K. JayanManu
ShobanaIndu
Jagathy SreekumarAshok Kumar
Nedumudi VenuChief Minister of Kerala
SumanNanthakrishna Naina

