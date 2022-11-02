Sage Francis: Life Is Easy

Not Available

A feature documentary and concert film, LIFE IS EASY [1968 - 2005] (Released 2005, on Strange Famous Records) chronicles the life and performance art of the influential and innovative "godfather of indie-hop." (The Guardian) Rapper, activist, and poet, Sage Francis, moves through the unforgiving rawness of what life is like on the fringe of an entire culture and adapts to the changing musical structure devoid of former industry gods and movers and shakers, while making a name for himself and ushering in a new language and attitude in rap and hip-hop. In the backdrop: a crumbling music industry, and in the foreground: conscious, politically charged, and universally resonant lyrics and performances captured through various lenses as Sage takes it all head-on. Written by Strange Famous Records