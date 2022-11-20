Not Available

Set against the beauty of a baroque Filipino town, SAGE OF TIME is a modern romance where the past meets the future. Paul is an international photographer who travels the world to capture the perfect photographic moment. Amid the colour and chaos of a crowded Filipino market, destiny intervenes when Paul’s first love, Anna appears in his lens. The traveler's spend the day exploring the beauty of the 16th century town and whilst passions reignite, their principles on relationships, religion and morality clash. The night they spend together will change everything.