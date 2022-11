Not Available

Once upon a time, there was a forest where all the creatures lived happily together. Now, there is a drought. The creatures in the area have suffered from thirst and starvation for a long time. They decide to take control and start looking for ways to put an end to their misery. Under the leadership of a turtle, starts a quest for the treasure that will solve their crucial issue. Each stage of the journey will become an adventure for the group of animals.