Sagwa, the Chinese Siamese Cat: Sagwa's Storybook World

Sagwa, the Chinese Siamese Cat is an Chinese and Canadian-American animated television series based on a 1994 novel by Amy Tan which aired on PBS Kids. Set c. 1840, during the Qing Dynasty, the young Sagwa and her siblings have fun in her their day-to-day lives while learning and teaching valuable life lessons. This single DVD contains two full-length programs: Cat Nights, Flights, and Delights including the episodes "Firefly Nights," "Fu-Fu's Full Moon Flight" and "Shei-Hu's Secret" Feline Frenzy including the episodes "Explorer's Club," "Treasure Hunters," and "Sick Day"