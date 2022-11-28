Not Available

The plot revolves around a youngster Malhar, who is very impulsive by Nature and accepts any challenge without even thinking about the consequences. When he loses his friend due to the negligence of the system, he decides to fight against the corrupt system. As Malhar's agitation becomes stronger, he is threatened for his life by the Chief Minister. However, this does not deter him and he challenges to dethrone the Chief Minister from power in 30 days. Will Malhar face the consequences of his impulsive nature? Will Malhar be able to avenge his friend's death?