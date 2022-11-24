Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns

Not Available

The Royal Scandal, the war for power and fight for money continues with the return of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. Aditya Pratap Singh (Jimmy Sheirgill) is crippled and is trying to recover from the physical disability and his wifes betrayal. The lover cum seductress Madhavi Devi (Mahie Gill) is now an MLA, her relationship with Aditya may have broken to shambles but her relation with alcohol is deep, dark and daunting. Indarjeet Singh, a ragged prince who has lost everything but his pride, pledges to get back his familys respect which was once destroyed by Adityas ancestors. Ranjana is a modern ambitious girl who is madly in love with Indarjeet Singh (Irrfan Khan). The story takes a new turn when Aditya falls in love with Ranjana and forces Birendra (Raj Babbar) her father, for their marriage. In this game of live chess between Saheb, Biwi and Gangster, the winner, the survivor takes it all.