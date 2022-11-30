Not Available

Kishinchand is a Customs Officer based in Bombay. He has been assigned to infiltrate and expose a gang of smugglers and drug dealers headed by two gangsters named Jaggan and Ajay Kumar. When Ajay's brother, Vijay, becomes a Police Informer, he is shot dead by Ajay, who not only regrets his death, but also is feeling guilty about his son taking to drugs. When his son succumbs to an overdose, Vijay starts to provide information to the police with the hope of ending all criminal activity by Jaggan and his men. He does succeed considerably, only to have his daughter, Rajni, abducted and held for ransom. Vijay agrees to testify against Jaggan only if the Police and Kishinchand locate Rajni first. The question is will Kishinchand be able to locate Rajni before Jaggan and his men kill her, and even if so, there is no guarantee that Ajay will long, especially when a brutal killer, Billa, who has never failed any assignment, has been hired to kill him at any and all costs.