Not Available

is a 2019 Indian action thriller film written and directed by Sujeeth. It is produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners of UV Creations and T-Series.[6][7][ Filmed simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, it stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, marking the former's Hindi debut and the latter's debut in south Indian cinema.It has been produced with a budget of ₹350 crore.It has been shot with IMAX cameras. Saaho was theatrically released in India in single screens and IMAX on 30 August 2019.