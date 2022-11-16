Not Available

SAIA is a picture of a woman who holds trauma due to unpleasant mental and physical experiences. Every day Saia, a 35-year-old woman, peeks at a man's sexual assault against a woman who happens across her room through a window and records it with a video camera. Every development of the situation witnessed affects the psychological and physical side. Until one day he saw a murder happen, and after that there was no more activity. After a while of waiting, he approached the room. Turns out empty. There was no woman, and the corpse of the man killed.