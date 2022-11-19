Saidoweizu

Not Available

Sideways A heartwarming tale of two old friends, on a journey to rediscover their friendship, life and themselves. Michio (Fumio Kohinata) a struggling, middleaged scriptwriter, who returns to the US to attend the wedding of his best friend. Daisuke (Katsuhisa Namase), who stayed in the California after college, had a brief stint of fame as Captain Ninja, a childrens action hero now manages a restaurant Together, they venture out on a weeklong road trip, ending up in the Napa Valley, where they serendipitously meet up with an old heart throb Mayuko (Kyoka Suzuki), whom Michio tutored during his exchange student days 20 years past, and her free spirited friend Mina (Rinko Kikuchi) raised in America. Michio under the impression that they were going wine tasting, soon discovers that Daisuke has ulterior motives for this last hurrah as a bachelor.