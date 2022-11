Not Available

The heartbreak continues in this spirited spinoff of the popular anime series "Saikano," this time focusing on the plight of the teenage Chise. Thrust into an unwanted role, on the outside, Chise is the ultimate weapon, but on the inside, she's just a cute little schoolgirl who desperately wants to be normal. As war looms on the horizon, however, the evil Commander Mizuki has his eye on Chise and her powers of total destruction. …