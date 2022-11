Not Available

A marooned area turns into a parallel universe filled with obsession, violence, and anarchy. This is where Saila lives in an abandoned high-rise block. Time and space become blurred while voices over the radio report on disasters and catastrophes . A surreal underground epos with a haunting soundtrack and one of film history's bloodiest love scenes. Julia Ostertag's full-length feature film debut was shot in guerilla-style in East Berlin's industrial wasteland.