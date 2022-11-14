Sailap jap baan lek

Not Available

Jok, a television mechanic has his special job. Apart from his regular work, he is identified as a detective hired to detect secret lovers for those wives who have unfaithful husbands. The strict rule is not to fall in love with the target, but the new target is such an irresistible girl called Nampan, who's a secret lover of a wealthy old man. When Jok goes deeper into the case, he finds out that Nampan also has another wealthy admirer and the wife of her admirer plans to blackmail her. Though the case is risking and nearly breaking the rule of his work, Jok decides to help her from danger.