Usagi just wants to spend time with Mamoru, but Professor Tomoe and Death Lamia have other plans. They send their Death Nightmares to give Usagi an evil dream about the terror to come. With help from Count Dracul, they try to steal the Sailor Senshi's Star Seeds to create the perfect artificial life - the Homunculus. One after another, things get worse as more tragedies occur. Can the Sailor Senshi battle Tomoe, the Samael Sword, and the mysterious Death Vulcan?