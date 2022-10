Not Available

Sailor Moon: Un Nouveau Voyage is set to be the final performances for the casted 5 Sailor Senshi, as this follows the storyline of the Infinity Arc. It is also the Nakayoshi 60th Anniversary concert. Performance Dates: September 18-27, at the Tokyo AiiA 2.5 Theater October 2-4, at the Senkei Hall Breeze Theater in Osaka