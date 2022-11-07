Not Available

Sailor Uniform: Lily Lovers

    Studio

    Nikkatsu Corporation

    For the indiscriminating viewer who simply wants a story about pretty naked girls in lesbian embrace, this is the movie to see. There is not much plot to clutter the soft-core action, but there is an abundance of explotaory nudity. Director Nasu seems to suffer from delusions of importance as he treats the project more seriously than the fhinly written story might deserve. His camerawork is creative, perhaps even innovative, based on the deviant angles he manages to capture. The plot itself deals with two high school girls who discover the pleasure of sex with each other until one of them chooses to be with a boy (!), then all hell breaks out.

    Cast

