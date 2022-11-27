Saint Amour

Not Available

The year is 1969. Father Louis (27) lives in a monastery and his priesthood is a vocation for him. However when his friend and colleague priest Daniël starts having a relationship with a woman, Louis also starts to question his celibate life. Why is he not allowed to have intimate relations with another human being? A series of events make Louis rebel against the Catholic Church and in 1973 he leaves the monastery. Chance brings him into contact with Daikha, a woman who teaches him about love. In 1999 his short affair with Daikha is almost forgotten. Louis has turned away from the church and now lives with his childhood love Liliane. Then he gets news that will change Louis' life drastically for the third time.