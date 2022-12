Not Available

San Cristóforo (Electric Lava Sauna) is the third album by Spinetta y los Socios del Desierto, a trio formed by Luis Alberto Spinetta (voice and guitar), Daniel Wirtz (drums) and Marcelo Torres (bass). It was recorded live on August 20, 21 and 22, 1998 in the Pablo Picasso Room of the Paseo La Plaza in Buenos Aires.