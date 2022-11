Not Available

In a hidden urban encampment on Saint Cloud Hill, a self-governed tent community unravels amidst the city’s threats of eviction and the impending destruction of the forested environment of which they call home. Fortified by a vision from God, former crack-addict and long-time camp resident “CAPTAIN” Chris Scott has made it his mission to build a transitional sanctuary for Nashvillians wanting to get off the streets and benefit from the safety and community of others.