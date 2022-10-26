Saint-Jacques... La Mecque

Not Available

Pierre, a rich boss, geek of working (De Penguern), Claude, his alcoholic and lifetime unemployed brother (Darroussin) and Clara, a moaning teacher who is incidentally their sister (Robin) learn the death of their mother. The notary tell them few things about the assets (a sum of money and a house) they will inherit... in the only condition of traveling together during 2 months the path of Saint Jacques De Compostel. After a violent refusal, they decide (separatly) to do it. This initiatory travel, the meeting between the different characters will change them and lead them to realize who they really are and what a group - a family - is.