Saint Joseph: The Saint of the Indians

During the period when the Great Emperor Constantine the Great was considered the Great Emperor, that is, in the 4th century AD, Avenir reigned in India. He acquired a son, Joasaph, for whom astrologers said that when he grew up he would become a Christian. When Evenir heard this, he became agitated, anxious, and, in order to thwart this urge, locked Joasaph in a remote palace. He advised servants and teachers never to speak before him about the faith of Christians. As the years went by, Joseph grew up and received a brilliant education, but he could not banish melancholy and apathy from his limitations. He asked to know why this was happening, but no one answered. His father once allowed him to go out for a walk, but under strict surveillance. On one of his walks he met two poor elderly people, approached them alone and gave them generous alms. Excited, they revealed the secret of his limitation. From then on, he was thirsty to learn about the Christian faith.