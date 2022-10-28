Saint Misbehavin': The Wavy Gravy Movie

Not Available

SAINT MISBEHAVIN’ reveals the true story of cultural phenomenon Wavy Gravy, a man whose commitment to making the world a better place has never wavered. Wavy Gravy is known as the MC of the Woodstock Festival, a hippie icon, a clown and even a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor. In Saint Misbehavin’ we meet a true servant to humanity, who carries his message through humor and compassion. The film weaves together intimate verite footage, reflections from an array of cultural and countercultural peers, and never-before-seen archival footage to tell a story that is bigger than the man himself.