Saint Panteleimon

Doctor Pantaleon converted to Christianity by performing many miracles until he witnessed the end of the 3rd century. An impressive event makes Pantaleon make the serious and courageous decision to accept the Holy Baptism, to become a Christian. As he was walking down the street he met a child who bit him into a viper and died. So he says to himself: I will pray to Christ to resurrect this child, and if the child is really resurrected, I no longer have any reason to delay my baptism, I will become a Christian, I will believe that Christ is God the true, the Savior of the world. He thought and prayed warmly. Immediately the child came to life and the snake died. Full of joy, Pandaleon runs into Elder Hermolaus, tells him the miracle and asks him to baptize him. And Hermolaus, because he knew who leads to perfection, from that time Pantaleon became an anointed physician.