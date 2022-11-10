Saint Seiya: Legend of Sanctuary

Not Available

Warriors called "Saints" are the champions of hope who have always appeared since the Age of Myth whenever evil threatens the world. In this present day story, many years since the long fought "Holy War" we find Saori Kido, a girl troubled by her mysterious powers. She is saved by a boy, Seiya "Bronze Saint" from a sudden attack by an assassin, through the accident Saori realizes her destiny and mission and decides to go to "Sanctuary" with Seiya and his company of Bronze Saints. In Sanctuary they confront "Pope" and wage a desperate battle against the greatest Saints, the "Gold Saints".