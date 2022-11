Not Available

When Therese was 4, her mother died of cancer; at age 8, Therese suffered from tuberculosis. After a statue of the Virgin Mary smiled at her, the girl who would become Saint Therese was cured. Followers know Saint Therese as the "Little Flower of Jesus," a devout girl who joined the Order of Carmelites at 15 and died at 25. Learn about one of Catholicism's most popular saints through letters, interviews and reenactments of her remarkable life.