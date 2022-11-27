Not Available

Sixty years ago, while in the prime of their youth, thousands of young Latter-day Saints humbly stepped forward, prepared to sacrifice their lives so that the nightmare of tyranny might end. The second world war brought untold horrors, degradation, and the tragic loss of life. The Faith, service, and sacrifice of these stalwart Church members changed the face of the world…and influenced the next generations in profound ways. These are the scoutmasters, the choristers, the bishops, and the home teachers–ward members who went about their daily work with the same diligence and passion that defined their generation. Drawing on hundreds of oral and written histories from Church leaders and veterans around the world, this stunning video chronicles the harsh realities of war and the miracles that seemed both abundant and ever present–the remarkable stories of Saints at War.