Saira is a 2005 Indian film starring Navya Nair and Nedumudi Venu. The film marks the directorial debut of Dr. Biju. It was the opening in the Tous Les Cinemas du Monde (World Cinema) section of 2007 Cannes Film Festival.[1][2] It also participated in 21 other international film festivals. It was also selected at the Indian Panorama 2006.