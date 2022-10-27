Not Available

Although Parsha is the cricket team captain and the brightest student in his year, the beautiful and confident Aarchi is out of his reach. She belongs to a higher caste, her family is rich, and her father is a kingpin in local politics. But Aarchi is a headstrong girl who won’t let anyone boss her around – and she likes the persistent, brave Parsha. How will their families react? What happens to love when when two people have to sacrifice everything for it? Beyond the glamour of Bollywood, Sairat is an epic love story that takes a critical look at Indian society in the 21st century.