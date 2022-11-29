Sajadah Ka'bah

Not Available

Rhoma Irama, a traveler, are visiting mosques in Lombok to enhance ties and strengthen the Islamic brotherhood among mosques administrators that are joined in the Fahmi Tamami forum. By chance Rhoma meets a widow, Sohiba, and her daughter Saimah. Their mosque is the target of Towi, a businessman scheming to build the biggest gambling area of Lombok in place of Sohiba’s mosque and house. Towi tricks Ridho, Rhoma’s son, turning him against his father so that Rhoma has to face Towi and his own son during the land feud. Ridho revolts against his father partly due to his love toward Towi’s sole daughter. Rhoma accepts Towi’s duel challenge in order to determine the one who will be entitled of Sohiba’s house and mosque. Meanwhile Towi’s men intimidate Sohiba and her daughter, seizing a prayer mat with Kabah image on it, woven by her.