Often daydreaming, Mei Liu, who was immersed in strange fantasy, was once a member of a well-known girl idol group. Unfortunately, the boss of the brokerage company even fled the money, and she was deceived and forced to carry huge debts. In order to pay off the arrears, Meiliu applied to become a maid service staff in the country hotel, helping the service blame the tenants for their lives.