There’s a treasure trove of information to be found in the poisonous e-waste in Ghana. It’s a relatively simple matter to open up hard drives and gain access to photos and the personal details of their former owners. Equipped with a name and address, almost anybody can be found online. A young mother looks in astonishment at an American street that she has conjured up on Google Maps in a matter of seconds—this is Ama, one of the internet con artists in this film.