Sakkarakatti (Tamil: சக்கரகட்டி; English: Sugarcube) is a 2008 Tamil romance film directed by Kalaprabhu and produced by his father, Kalaipuli S. Dhanu. The film featured debutant Shanthnoo Bhagyaraj, son of veteran actor K. Bhagyaraj, in the lead role while Ishita Sharma and Vedhika also played significant roles. It also featured a successful soundtrack composed by A. R. Rahman, with the song "Taxi Taxi" sung by Benny Dayal becoming popular before the film's release. The film released on 26 September 2008 to normal reviews from critics and endured an average run at the box office