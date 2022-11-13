Not Available

Brian's mother dies and is surprised when he inherit's The Sanctuary, her controversial experimental treatment center for addictions. When he and his friends are shown around the dilapidated building by a mysterious employee, it is clear that there is a sinister mood. Despite this the group enters a secret underground passage and the terrible reality is revealed. Brian's mother had built a revolutionary machine that cured people of their addiction, but as a side effect to materialize the addictions in a mutated form of children who are addicted to human flesh which have moved into the building.