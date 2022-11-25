Not Available

Luis died prematurely. Since then, Enrique's life has been sleeping beside his father's tomb. He tries to play with other kids, he tries hard to play the game of his life. Yet, he ends up curled up in his solitude, curled up next to his dad's tomb. This absence gets interrupted by Mary and Gold - a girl and her doll - who bloom in his life one casual day. The girl is both truth and lie. Mary is hope and she manages to make communication possible between father and son again, once again. But, unlike death, the opened door can't last forever.