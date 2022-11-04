Not Available

In the past, the young Seethalakshmi became pregnant but she didn't reveal the father's identity. To punish her, the village chief Periya Ayya ordered her to live alone in a small hut and after the childbirth, he took her newborn son. Whereas, Dharmaraj and Varalakshmi got married. Periya Ayya then sent the baby to another village. Many years later, Sakthi comes back to his village and he becomes the manager of the village's temple. Sakthi thinks that he is an orphan. Afterward, Sakthi and Raani fall in love with each other. Soon, Varalakshmi's brother Sethupathi tries to rob the temple's costly things. On his first attempt, Sethupathi's henchmen fail because of Sakthi. The second time, he robs the temple's Kalasam. He then traps the innocent Sakthi and Periya Ayya dismisses him. Sakthi finally comes to know the identity of his parents : Dharmaraj and Seethalakshmi. What transpires later forms the crux of the story.