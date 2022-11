Not Available

The fifth Sakura Wars Summer Kayou Show - “Kaijin Bessou” A stage musical based on the Sega/Red Company game series “Sakura Wars,” and starring the voice actresses from that franchise. It is split into two parts: act 1 is an adventure starring the members of the Flower Division, and act 2 is a play within a play Izumi Kyoka’s The Sea God’s Villa (Kaijin Bessou)