Sakuran

  • History
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fellah Pictures

A young girl is sold into the red-light district Yoshiwara and is put under the care of the oiran (lead prostitute) of the Tamakiku house. The girl is rebellious, but the more experienced people in the household begin to think that she will be one day a great oiran, since an oiran needs not only beauty and talent, but she should also have the tenacity to maintain the position.

Cast

Anna TsuchiyaKiyoha
Kippei ShînaKuranosuke
Kimura YoshinoTakao
Hiroki NarimiyaSojiro
Miho KannoShohi
Masatoshi NagaseMitsunobu

Images