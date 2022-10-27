A young girl is sold into the red-light district Yoshiwara and is put under the care of the oiran (lead prostitute) of the Tamakiku house. The girl is rebellious, but the more experienced people in the household begin to think that she will be one day a great oiran, since an oiran needs not only beauty and talent, but she should also have the tenacity to maintain the position.
|Anna Tsuchiya
|Kiyoha
|Kippei Shîna
|Kuranosuke
|Kimura Yoshino
|Takao
|Hiroki Narimiya
|Sojiro
|Miho Kanno
|Shohi
|Masatoshi Nagase
|Mitsunobu
