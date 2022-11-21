Sal-in-kaem-peu

Not Available

In an old military bus are Myeong-hoon, his girlfriend Yeong-eun, and survival game friends; they are headed to a private camp to experience army life. Myeong-hoon knows there to be a large population of people to be taking part in this but he shocked to find the camp deserted. It turns out they had arrived a day early due to Myeong-hoon's miscalculation. The instructor and his assistant arrange temporary barracks for them to spend the night in. Myeong-hoon and his friends shower, take a walk or drink after dinner. However, as the day darkens, they start disappearing one by one so Myeong-hoon and Yeong-eun starts looking for them. All they find are gruesome bodies of their friends.