Sala Alberdi

Buenos Aires. The 27 of August 2010, a theatre located on the sixth floor of a historic building built in the sixties and set to become the largest cultural center of Latin America, is occupied by artists, students and teachers resisting its privatization. Since then, it was self-managed through work commissions and open assemblies, offering free workshops of dance, theatre and music while denouncing the policies of closure and emptying of cultural centers carried out by the ex governor and current president of Argentina. The first of January 2013, private security and Metropolitan Police prohibit access to the Cultural Center. Ten protesters lock themselves in the theatre while a camp of forty tents is set on the square to resist the closure of the theatre from an imminent eviction.