Salah Masuk

The trio of Dono, Kasino and Indro, are working for an advertising firm. The story begins with the three comedians running here and there, exploiting every opportunity toward humor. Initially, Dono becomes enamored of a belly dancer, whom Indro hits on while Dono is away. It turns out that the belly dancer is being used by a blackmailer to extort money. Then the trio embarks on an effort to make a beer commercial with a chubby actress, Yuli (Tarida Gloria), who makes a big mess of the film shoot. Whatever storyline exists then disintegrates into a series of totally unrelated comedic sketches.