Habib Khaloub (Mohammad Ali Fardin) is released from prison and is married to Zari (Marjan), a renowned prominent, and is loved with Morteza (Morteza Aghili), who has been supporting Zari, Amir Khan (Bahram Vatanparist), Who is the manager of the cafe, is involved with Habib to restore Zeri, but he is shot dead by an unknown person.