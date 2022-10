Not Available

story of Amirul, an actor who receives the offer to play an Islamic man. He goes to a village to see for himself how an imam lives so that he can better embody his role. In the village, he meets Laila and begins to fall for her after seeing her graceful, soft spoken and kind manner with her family. A playboy at heart, Amirul's attitude changes little by little in order to win Laila's heart.